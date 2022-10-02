'Drishyam 2' offers 50% discount on advance bookings made on the day 'Salgaonkar family went to Panjim'

October 2 is known for majorly two reasons across India and within the Indian diaspora - first, as Mahatma Gandhi's birthday, and second, when Vijay Salgaonkar from 'Drishyam' went to Panjim along with his family.

The film has immortalized October 2 and 3 and sparks countless memes every year around these two dates. Building on this hype, the makers of the 'Drishyam' franchise have tied up with theatre chains to offer a 50 percent discount on booking tickets for 'Drishyam 2' on the cinema chain's app for the release day of the film which is November 18.