'Drishyam 2' offers 50% discount on advance bookings made on the day 'Salgaonkar family went to Panjim'

October 2 is known for majorly two reasons across India and within the Indian diaspora - first, as Mahatma Gandhi's birthday, and second, when Vijay Salgaonkar from 'Drishyam' went to Panjim along with his family.
The film has immortalized October 2 and 3 and sparks countless memes every year around these two dates. Building on this hype, the makers of the 'Drishyam' franchise have tied up with theatre chains to offer a 50 percent discount on booking tickets for 'Drishyam 2' on the cinema chain's app for the release day of the film which is November 18.
An offer like this will create immense excitement for the audience to witness the case reopened. 'Drishyam', which was released in 2015, was directed by late director Nishikant Kamat and was a remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam film of the same name.
'Drishyam 2', presented by Viacom18 Studios Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Panorama Studios, has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar.
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, 'Drishyam 2' is set to hit the theatres on November 18, 2022. (KB/IANS)