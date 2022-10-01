'Ponniyin Selvan 1' becomes the highest opening day grosser in the history of Tamil cinema

Director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan 1', which is based on eminent writer Kalki's literary classic by the same name, has made history by emerging as the film with the biggest ever opening in Tamil cinema.

The film, its makers announced, grossed a worldwide sum of over Rs 80 crore on its very first day.

Taking to Twitter, Lyca Productions, the firm that had produced the film along with director Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies, tweeted: "Thank you for giving 'Ponniyin Selvan 1' the biggest ever opening day for Tamil cinema worldwide!"

It also shared a poster that said that the film had grossed a whopping Rs 80 plus crores worldwide.