From Prabhas to Anil Kumble, Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' mesmerizes celebs

Since the original Kannada version of 'Kantara' was released in the theatres on September 30, it has been receiving great reviews from the masses.

The movie is receiving rave appreciation from celebrities and actors.

The film is all set for its pan-India release on October 14.

'Kantara' is a film intended for pure mass entertainment but made with all the heart, says the film team.

Famous cricketer Anil Kumble says, "Fantastic movie. Very gripping!! Great to see Kantara to a packed house."

Popular Malayalam actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran said, "Kantara is a glorious cinematic achievement! RishabhShetty is an absolute genius both in front and behind the camera!"

"Hombale films, What a mind-blowing portfolio of content you're building. Thank you for leading the way! Brace for a beyond spectacular last 20 minutes," says Sukumaran.

Prashant Neel, the director of the KGF series, mentioned that just watched a classic in theatres.