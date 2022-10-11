'Last Film Show' to release in 95 cinemas at Rs 95, here's why

The makers of 'Last Film Show' ('Chhello Show'), have chosen to celebrate the fact that the film is India's official entry to the 95th Oscars by releasing the film in 95 cinemas on Thursday night, a day before its actual date of release, and fixing the price of tickets for the show at a nominal Rs 95 each!

Celebrating the magic of cinema, and considering the massive buzz around the title, the makers of 'Last Film Show' ('Chhello Show') are releasing the film on the last shows of Thursday, October 13.

While the Gujarati-language coming-of-age drama was set to release theatrically across India on Friday (October 14), audiences can now catch it in advance on Thursday night itself.

In keeping with its selection for the 95th Academy Awards, the Last Film Show will now open across 95 cinemas at a ticket price of Rs 95!