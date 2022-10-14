Kantara Mania: Anurag Thakur meets 'Kantara' team

After hitting the bull's eye at the box office, the Kannada movie 'Kantara' is now trending across the country with accolades pouring in from all quarters. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur met the Kantara team Thursday and wished them success.

Taking to social media, Anurag Thakur shared a picture of his meeting with the team of 'Kantara'. Thakur tweeted: