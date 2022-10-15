Harry Potter's beloved 'Hagrid' Robbie Coltrane bids adieu to the world leaving fans nostalgic and teary-eyed

Scottish actor, comedian,writer and beloved 'Hagrid' Robbie Coltrane, who played the lovable half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the 'Harry Potter' franchise, has died, his agency WME confirmed to 'Variety' on Friday night. He was 72.

Coltrane featured in every 'Harry Potter' movie, from 'Sorcerer's Stone' in 2001 to 'Deathly Hallows Part 2' in 2011, and was much beloved for bringing the character from J.K. Rowling's book series to life.

He was among one of the first characters to appear on screen, and he recited the famous line, "Yer a wizard, Harry," to a young Daniel Radcliffe as he embarked on his journey into the wizarding world.