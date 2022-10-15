Harry Potter's beloved 'Hagrid' Robbie Coltrane bids adieu to the world leaving fans nostalgic and teary-eyed

Scottish actor, comedian,writer and beloved 'Hagrid' Robbie Coltrane, who played the lovable half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the 'Harry Potter' franchise, has died, his agency WME confirmed to 'Variety' on Friday night. He was 72.
Coltrane featured in every 'Harry Potter' movie, from 'Sorcerer's Stone' in 2001 to 'Deathly Hallows Part 2' in 2011, and was much beloved for bringing the character from J.K. Rowling's book series to life.
He was among one of the first characters to appear on screen, and he recited the famous line, "Yer a wizard, Harry," to a young Daniel Radcliffe as he embarked on his journey into the wizarding world.
A towering figure, but a softie at heart, notes 'Variety', Hagrid had a sweet spot for ferocious beasts. He cared for some of the 'Harry Potter' world's most ferocious, and iconic, creatures.
Under his care was Buckbeak the hippogriff, Fang the boarhound, Fluffy the three-headed dog, Norbert the Norwegian Ridgeback dragon, Aragog the massive talking spider, and the eerily majestic Thestrals.
In a heart-warming tribute to 'Hagrid' Robby Coltrane, Daniel Radcliffe said: "Robbie was one of the funniest people I've met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set. I've especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on 'Prisoner of Azkaban' when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid's hut.
"He was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he's passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man."
Controversial 'Harry Potter' author J.K. Rowling separately honored 'Hagrid' Robby Coltrane with a post on Twitter.
Coltrane will forever be known to millions as Hagrid in the 'Harry Potter' movies, but he was also a member of the James Bond franchise, having appeared in 1995's 'Golden Eye' and 1999's 'The World Is Not Enough'.
Most recently, Coltrane returned to his 'Harry Potter' roots and appeared in HBO Max's 20th anniversary 'Return to Hogwarts' reunion special along with Radcliffe and other stars, notably Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, adds 'Variety'.
"The legacy of the movies is that my children's generation will show them to their children," Coltrane said in the reunion special. "So you could be watching it in 50 years. I'll not be here, sadly, but Hagrid will, yes."
Robbie Coltrane (1950-2022) will forever be cherished by millions as Hagrid in the times to come.
(KB/IANS)