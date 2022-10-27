Katrina Kaif Starrer 'Phone Bhoot' Moves to the Comic World of 'Chacha Chaudhary'

'Phone Bhoot' is moving over to the comic world to serve horror-comedy in 2D. The makers of the upcoming film, which stars Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter and Jackie Shroff, have partnered with India's premier comic studio Diamond Toons, the iconic book publishers behind the classic comics 'Chacha Chaudhary and Sabu'.



With this partnership, 'Phone Bhoot' will now feature in the 'Chacha Chaudhary' comic series created by Pran along with the horror-comedy's three key characters. The story takes the audience on a hilarious ride as two clueless ghostbusters team up with a ghost on an elaborate plan to take down an equally hilarious bad guy.



Speaking on the launch of the comic, Manish Verma, Director, Diamond Toons said in a statement: "We are delighted to partner with Excel Entertainment for this exclusive edition of 'Chacha Chaudhary and Phone Bhoot'. Chacha Chaudhary, being an all-rounder, relevantly connects to almost all aspects of our lives. With fantastic satire and intelligence along with the characters of the movie 'Phone Bhoot', will help in making a strong connection with his massive fan following be it 8 or 80 years of age."