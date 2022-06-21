Top 8 HDFC Mutual Fund Schemes to Invest in 2022

By: Examplad Media

There are numerous mutual fund schemes in the market which are well-equipped to give reasonable returns of investment, but HDFC Mutual Fund offers the best mutual funds which drive investors in huge numbers owing to its vast investment strategies that profitably invests in the financial market despite market fluctuations. The fund house offers schemes from different fund categories like Equity, Debt, Retirement Fund, etc. Investors have an option to invest in these funds according to their investment goals and risk appetite. Those with high risk appetite can invest in Equity Funds, while those with average risk taking capabilities can go in for Debt Funds.

Why should investors choose HDFC Mutual Fund over others? Let's have a look.

The number one reason why investors choose this fund is owing to its excellent ratings. Furthermore, there are many investment choices which come along with tax benefits. There are products that fit in every investor's goals which range from short-term to long-term and even open-ended to closed-ended funds.

You can choose a fund from the below listed top 10 best HDFC Mutual Fund schemes for 2022. These funds have been shortlisted by undertaking certain important parameters like AUM, NAV, past performances, etc.

HDFC Corporate Bond Fund:

This fund aims to generate regular income through investments in Debt/Money Market instruments and government securities with maturities not exceeding 60 months.

HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund:

This fund aims at generating long term capital appreciation from a portfolio that is invested majorly in equity and equity related instruments.

HDFC Banking and PSU Debt Fund:

This fund generates regular income via investments in debt and money market instruments, which consist of securities issued by scheduled commercial banks and public sector undertakings.

HDFC Small Cap Fund:

This fund provides long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in small-cap and mid-cap companies.

HDFC Equity Savings Fund:

The sole objective of this scheme is to provide capital appreciation and income distribution to the investors using arbitrage opportunities by investment in equity and associated instruments and debt/money market instruments.

HDFC Hybrid Debt Fund:

The primary objective of this scheme is to generate regular returns through investment in debt and money market instruments. The scheme also looks at generating long-term capital appreciation by investing a portion of its assets in equity and equity related instruments.

HDFC Credit Risk Debt Fund:

This scheme is designed to generate regular income and capital appreciation by investing predominantly in corporate debt.

HDFC Long Term Advantage Fund:

This scheme generates long term capital appreciation from a portfolio that invests majorly in equity and equity related instruments.

Disclaimer: (This article is sponsored and includes some commercial links)