5 ways to evade financial frauds during year-end sales

Only pick up calls from verified e-commerce businesses or trusted numbers

Phone scams have been some of the most common tactics that scammers often employ because of the lack of security systems for telephonic conversations. Communication platforms like Truecaller can be a helpful tool in identifying calls from verified businesses and raising an alarm about scam calls. It is also important to make sure that you do not pick up calls from foreign registered numbers or suspicious-looking numbers like the ones that start with digits other than 8 or 9. In case, for some instance, you do pick up a call from this, make sure that you stay vigilant, don't share OTP, or follow suspicious instructions being told from the other side. If you do notice any suspicious behavior from a caller, it is important to report them so that proper action can be taken against them and to save others from falling from similar scams in the future.

While there is no foolproof method of avoiding scammers and spammers, there are surely several ways in which users can stay safe from this kind of practice. Staying safe when shopping online is important for your own personal and financial safety, and by adopting these practices, you can stay away from those who are trying to compromise millions of people every year. (KB/IANS)