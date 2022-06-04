Watermelon of 4 different kinds

Watermelons, the juicy, sweet, and vibrant fruit is the perfect cooler this summer. Make a juice, a Popsicle, smoothie or eat it up, they are the perfect go-to food this hot summer. It's rich in vitamin C and contains plenty of potassium, copper, vitamin B5, and vitamin A. No doubt, watermelons are enjoyed by people of any age group.

Varun Khurana, Founder & CEO of Otipy has shared a few insights on 4 different types of watermelons. Otipy buys watermelons from farmers who are using Mulching technology for growing watermelons. This leads to sustainable farming & better product in terms of product safety & sweetness.

Watermelon Kiran

The Kiran watermelon has a thinner inner rind than other varieties of watermelon. This variety has a vibrant pink to red flesh with dark brown-black seeds and a dark green shell. Its juicy flesh is sweet at 12 to 14 percent sugar content and it offers a slightly grainy texture. These watermelons have gained popularity in recent years and are sourced from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Watermelon tastes best when we use Watermelon Kiran with a hint of lemon and mint in it.

Watermelon Vishala

The attraction of Vishala watermelon is its beautiful golden-yellow rind. It has 12% sugar with its flesh red, tender, and juicy content. The rind is thin but good and weighs approximately 2.5kgs and 3.5kgs. A study also showed that watermelon juice is effective at decreasing muscle soreness following exercise. They are grown in Punjab and Haryana in India. The watermelon Vishala is naturally very sweet to taste and can act as the perfect ingredient to make popsicles to quench your ice cream cravings as a healthier substitute.