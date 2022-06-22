Lip-smacking Tokri Chaat in Mexican Style Recipe

Chef Ranveer Brar shares a unique Mexican Style Tokri Chaat recipe to try this monsoon.
INGREDIENTS
* For Salsa
4-5 fresh Green chilies, chopped
2 cloves Garlic, chopped
1 inch Ginger, chopped
1 medium Onion, chopped
1 medium Tomato, chopped
Salt to taste
1 tbsp Sugar
2 tbsp Coriander leaves, chopped
1/4 cup Tomato ketchup
1/4 cup Sweet Corn kernels, boiled
1/4 cup Rajma, boiled
*For Tokri
2 Tortillas
Oil for frying
* For Mexican Masala
4 tbsp Cumin seeds
2 tbsp Coriander seeds
4-5 Dry red chili
1 tbsp dry Oregano
15-20 Black pepper cons
1/2 tbsp Salt
* For Frying
2 medium Potatoes, boiled & cubed
1 tbsp Preparation Mexican Masala
1 Tortilla, cut into strips
1 tbsp Preparation Mexican Masala
* Other Ingredients
Curd
Lemon wedges
Fresh Coriander leaves
* METHOD
For Salsa
- In a bowl, add green chili, garlic, ginger, onion, tomato, and salt to taste.
- Add sugar, coriander leaves, tomato ketchup, sweet corn kernels, and rajma, and mix everything well.
- Keep aside for future use.
For Tokri
- Take a tortilla sheet and cut them thrice at an equal distance and place it between two round spoons to give it a shape of a bowl then deep fry in hot oil on medium flame.
- Until golden brown from all sides.
- Once it's done keep it aside for future use.
For Mexican Masala
- In a pan, add cumin seeds, coriander seeds, dry red chili, dry oregano, black peppercorns, salt, and dry roast until fragrant.
- Remove and let it cool down and grind it for sale.
- Keep aside for future use.
For Frying
- Heat oil in a Kadai, add the cubed potato and fry on medium flame until nice crispy and golden brown from all the sides.
- Remove it an absorbent paper.
- Transfer it into a bowl, and add prepared Mexican masala mix it well.
- Cut the tortilla into strips. Fry the strips on medium flame until nice crisp and golden in color.
- Once it's done transfer it into a bowl sprinkle prepared masala mix it well and keep it aside for future use.
For Assembling
- On a serving plate, firstly add prepared salsa, and fried tokri on top of it.
Add curd, fried potato mixture, prepared salsa, and curd, and sprinkle some Mexican masala.
Garnish it with a lemon wedge and coriander leaves. (AA/IANS)