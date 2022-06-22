Lip-smacking Tokri Chaat in Mexican Style Recipe

* For Frying

2 medium Potatoes, boiled & cubed

1 tbsp Preparation Mexican Masala

1 Tortilla, cut into strips

1 tbsp Preparation Mexican Masala

* Other Ingredients

Curd

Lemon wedges

Fresh Coriander leaves

* METHOD

For Salsa

- In a bowl, add green chili, garlic, ginger, onion, tomato, and salt to taste.

- Add sugar, coriander leaves, tomato ketchup, sweet corn kernels, and rajma, and mix everything well.

- Keep aside for future use.

For Tokri

- Take a tortilla sheet and cut them thrice at an equal distance and place it between two round spoons to give it a shape of a bowl then deep fry in hot oil on medium flame.

- Until golden brown from all sides.

- Once it's done keep it aside for future use.

For Mexican Masala

- In a pan, add cumin seeds, coriander seeds, dry red chili, dry oregano, black peppercorns, salt, and dry roast until fragrant.

- Remove and let it cool down and grind it for sale.

- Keep aside for future use.

For Frying

- Heat oil in a Kadai, add the cubed potato and fry on medium flame until nice crispy and golden brown from all the sides.

- Remove it an absorbent paper.

- Transfer it into a bowl, and add prepared Mexican masala mix it well.

- Cut the tortilla into strips. Fry the strips on medium flame until nice crisp and golden in color.

- Once it's done transfer it into a bowl sprinkle prepared masala mix it well and keep it aside for future use.

For Assembling

- On a serving plate, firstly add prepared salsa, and fried tokri on top of it.

Add curd, fried potato mixture, prepared salsa, and curd, and sprinkle some Mexican masala.

Garnish it with a lemon wedge and coriander leaves. (AA/IANS)