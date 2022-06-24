Sacred Food of India now in NFT

Vikas Khanna, a Michelin-starred chef, has collaborated with Akshaya.io, the world's first 'Phygital' platform, to create NFT of his magnum opus work, 'Sacred Food of India', a limited-edition book that includes recipes for prasad and foods served at various holy sites across the country. The physical and NFT versions of the book were unveiled at a gala event on June 23rd in Dubai.

Akshaya.io will create Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) of the book, allowing Vikas Khanna fans and those interested in rare collectibles to own original NFTs in addition to the physical book. This purchase guarantees the uniqueness of this limited-edition work, and ownership of the asset cannot be duplicated in any way. This is Non-Fungible Tokens's first collaboration with a Web 3.0 enterprise, and he plans to create more augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) assets for his works and creations in the future.

Commenting on this collaboration, Ganesh Raju, CEO, Akshaya.io said, "We are happy to be associated with Chef Vikas Khanna, to create NFTs of his magnum opus work, Sacred Foods of India. Web 3.0 is all set to transform the utility of the internet to unimaginable levels, and this is the right period to create Phygital (physical + digital) assets that will gain prominence with time. Considering Chef Vikas Khanna's popularity and the uniqueness of this book, we expect the NFTs of this work will acquire great eminence as time passes..."