Up, Up and Away, with the fragrance of festivities and feasts

Traveling during the festive season instead of spending time with friends and family? You don't have to forgo the festive meals if you're flying Akasa Air.

The new airline has introduced special holiday meals year-round at Cafe Akasa. The launch of the holiday menu is consistent with the brand's mission to provide all of its customers with a pleasurable and inclusive travel experience.

The Cafe Akasa menu, which is accessible from September 20, 2022, through October 31, 2022, is timed to commemorate the festival season and is created to honor the spirit of Dussehra.