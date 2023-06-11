5 new menus to try this June in Mumbai!

Do you identify as a foodie? Every discriminating foodie should look for and sample the must-try meals, fashionable ingredients, and delicious curiosities in Mumbai this month.



The Little Easy gets an all-New Menu!



The Little Easy- Bandra's first speakeasy themed all day cocktail bar has launched an all new food menu that's a fun take on local and global cuisines.

A few of the must- haves are the Philly Cream Cheese Money Bag, Guac Sev Puri, Ghee Roast Mushroom Tacos, Quattro For maggi Naan Bombs from the veggie section, and the Chicken Yakitori Skewers, Kerala Pepper Fry Pita Pockets, Kasundi Prawn Tostada from the non-vegetarian section. Mains include Burrata Pink Sauce Fettuccine, Shawarma Buddha Bowl, Yaki Udon Noodles to name a few.

The Little Easy has taken their dessert game to a whole new level with Chocolate Cookie S'Mores, Next Level Brownie, Deconstructed Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake, Coffee Pannacotta and TLE Style Dark Chocolate Mousse.

The menu is creative, fun, and has a little something for everyone, so drop in to The Little Easy.