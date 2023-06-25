Eating protein or drinking protein: Which is better?

BY ARCHI GARG

So here is one of the most debatable topics amongst all fitness enthusiasts and nutritionists worldwide. When it comes to meeting your daily protein requirements, both eating protein-rich foods and drinking protein supplements can be effective. However, the choice between eating protein and drinking protein depends on individual goals, preferences, and dietary restrictions.



Archi Garg, Nutritionist at Chicnutrix, shares her expert opinion to help you make the right choice.



Average daily requirement: Firstly, it is important to understand the average daily protein requirement for every individual.

Protein in any form, either natural or artificial, is very essential to carry out normal body functions. The daily requirement for protein may vary according to age, weight, gender, and level of physical activity.

Still, it ranges between 46-63 grams for adults and 65 grams for pregnant and lactating females.