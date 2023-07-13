Ciao, Italian! These Are Young America's Favorite New Ethnic Foods

“That was really interesting to see the foods that younger consumers felt were nostalgic and comforting,” Kostyo says. “The two best examples of that were tacos and ramen [Japanese noodle soup]. So, those are two things the younger generations said, ‘They're very comforting to me. I love them.’”

Gen Z can easily satisfy their growing taste for Asian food because 12% of all restaurants in the United States serve some kind of Asian food, according to a Pew Research study, which also found that seven out of 10 Asian restaurants in the nation serve Chinese, Japanese or Thai food.

“Chinese restaurants were the most popular, so they're found in every state and in 70% of all counties,” says Sono Shah, lead author of the study. “Every state, and a third or more of all counties, also have at least one Japanese or Thai restaurant.”

Demographic changes are one of the forces behind America’s changing palate.

U.S. Census numbers show that the Latino population grew by 23% in the past decade. The 2020 Census also shows that Asians make up 6.2% of the U.S. population.

However, some of Asian cuisine’s rise in popularity might be the result of intentional efforts.

“Food often represents one of the main ways people come into contact or experience or are exposed to different cultures,” Shah says. “The Thai government has sponsored programs abroad to increase the number of Thai restaurants throughout the world as a form of diplomacy.”

Another main driver of change is social media, where young people often share what they’re eating online.