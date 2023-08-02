Cozy up with these delicious cocktail recipes

Grey skies and rainy days may not be everyone’s cup of tea. But here’s a way to make the gloomy days better - find yourself a cozy corner, light a candle or two, maybe play some Sinatra in the background and make yourself a hot toddy or try one of the delicious cocktail recipes below while you enjoy the pitter-patter of rain. Try these delicious cocktail recipes options from Pernod Ricard India this monsoon season.

LONGITUDE77 KASHMIRI SAFFRON SOUR

Ingredients:

Longitude 77 Indian Single Malt Whisky – 60ml

Kashmiri Saffron Syrup – 30ml

Lime Juice – 20ml

Egg White / Magic Velvet – 3 drops

1 Lemon Green

Grapes

Garnish:

Kashmiri Chilli Oil

Kashmiri Saffron Strands

Instructions:

Add all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, dry shake

Add ice and shake well

Fine strain in a chilled Nick & Nora glass

Garnish with saffron/chili oil using a dropper

BALLANTINE’S COLD BREW KICK

Ingredients:

35ml Ballantine’s Finest Whisky

15ml coffee liqueur (Kahlua)

Cold Brew Coffee

5ml sugar syrup

Instructions:

Fill a shaker with ice

Pour in Ballantine’s Finest, coffee liqueur, and simple syrup. Top with cold-brew coffee

Shake it up

Serve for the perfect wake-up call

ABSOLUT BLUEBERRY FIZZ

Ingredients:

Ice Cubes

45 ml Absolut Vodka

30 ml Blue Curacao

15 ml Lime Juice

10 ml Simple Syrup

1 Wedge Lemon

Blueberry

Instructions:

Fill a highball glass with ice cubes

Add the mentioned amount of Absolut Vodka, lime juice and simple syrup

Garnish with blueberries and a lemon wedge and stir

Add blue curacao

JACOB’S CREEK UNVINED SHIRAZ SANGRIA