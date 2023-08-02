Cozy up with these delicious cocktail recipes

Grey skies and rainy days may not be everyone’s cup of tea. But here’s a way to make the gloomy days better - find yourself a cozy corner, light a candle or two, maybe play some Sinatra in the background and make yourself a hot toddy or try one of the delicious cocktail recipes below while you enjoy the pitter-patter of rain. Try these delicious cocktail recipes options from Pernod Ricard India this monsoon season.
LONGITUDE77 KASHMIRI SAFFRON SOUR
Ingredients:
Longitude 77 Indian Single Malt Whisky – 60ml
Kashmiri Saffron Syrup – 30ml
Lime Juice – 20ml
Egg White / Magic Velvet – 3 drops
1 Lemon Green
Grapes
Garnish:
Kashmiri Chilli Oil
Kashmiri Saffron Strands
Instructions:
Add all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, dry shake
Add ice and shake well
Fine strain in a chilled Nick & Nora glass
Garnish with saffron/chili oil using a dropper
BALLANTINE’S COLD BREW KICK
Ingredients:
35ml Ballantine’s Finest Whisky
15ml coffee liqueur (Kahlua)
Cold Brew Coffee
5ml sugar syrup
Instructions:
Fill a shaker with ice
Pour in Ballantine’s Finest, coffee liqueur, and simple syrup. Top with cold-brew coffee
Shake it up
Serve for the perfect wake-up call
ABSOLUT BLUEBERRY FIZZ
Ingredients:
Ice Cubes
45 ml Absolut Vodka
30 ml Blue Curacao
15 ml Lime Juice
10 ml Simple Syrup
1 Wedge Lemon
Blueberry
Instructions:
Fill a highball glass with ice cubes
Add the mentioned amount of Absolut Vodka, lime juice and simple syrup
Garnish with blueberries and a lemon wedge and stir
Add blue curacao
JACOB’S CREEK UNVINED SHIRAZ SANGRIA
Ingredients:
0.75 cup Unvined Shiraz
1 Star Anise
Cinnamon quill
2 Cardamom pods
0.25 cup Orange Juice
Palm sugar to taste
Garnish:
Orange and apple slices
Instructions:
Bring wine and spices to just below a simmer
Allow to cool in a punch bowl
Add orange juice and sugar to taste
Serve over ice with orange, apple and cinnamon
JACOB’S CREEK SPARKLING - BUBBLES & BERRIES
Ingredients:
120 ml Jacob’s Creek Sparkling
15 ml Mixed Berry Puree
5 ml Agave Syrup/ Sugar Syrup
Whole berries, to garnish
Instructions:
Place ice cubes in a large wine glass
Pour in the berry puree and agave syrup and stir well
Add the Jacob’s Creek sparkling wine
Garnish with whole berries.
(IANS/SR)