Will These New Year's Foods Bring Good Luck in 2024?

New Year's Foods:- Frederick Opie grew up in the northeastern United States, but every New Year’s Day his family consumed a Southern food staple – black-eyed peas and rice.

“We call it Hoppin’ John. It was just a given that you're going to have that, and I grew up in the Hudson Valley in New York,” says Opie, a professor of history at Babson University in Wellesley, Massachusetts. “I never grew up in the South at all, but both my grandparents did, and that was the tradition that they brought with them.”

New Year’s Day meal traditions center around foods that are believed to bring good luck. For many in the southern U.S., that means beans and rice, collard greens, and sometimes cornbread, its bright yellow color representing gold.