Indian contingent, Rafale jets to take part in Bastille Day parade of France

The Indian contingent left for France on Thursday. This year Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited as the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade in France.

The Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force will also form a part of the flypast during the parade.

July 14 is celebrated as the 'Fete Nationale Francaise', or the National Day in France. It is also known as the 'Bastille Day' as this day is the anniversary of Storming of the Bastille in 1789 during the French Revolution.

The Ministry of Defence said that the association of the Indian and the French Armies dates back to World War 1.

Over 1.3 million Indian soldiers participated in the war and almost 74,000 of them fought in the muddy trenches to never return again, while another 67,000 were wounded. Indian troops valiantly fought on the French soil also. Their courage, valour and supreme sacrifice not only thwarted the enemy but also significantly contributed towards winning the war.

Later World War 2 witnessed a whopping 2.5 million Indian soldiers making significant contributions in various theatres of the war from Asia to Africa and Europe. This also included the battlefields of France.

The Indian troops established their valour in these wars which was well recognised in the form of several gallantry awards being bestowed on the Indian soldiers, Defence Ministry officials added.

This year, both countries are celebrating 25 years of Strategic Partnership. The armies of both the countries have been participating in joint exercises and sharing their experiences.

Over the years, India and France have become reliable defence partners.

The Indian Army contingent of 77 marching personnel and 38 members of the Band is being led by Captain Aman Jagtap.

Indian Navy contingent is being led by Commander Vrat Baghel and the Indian Air Force contingent by Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy.

The Army contingent is represented by the Punjab Regiment which is one of the oldest Regiments of the Indian Army.