In Guadeloupe, creativity in the service of zero waste

This story by Olivia Losbar originally appeared on Global Voices on November 20, 2025.

Between citizen initiatives, artistic engagement, and public policies, Guadeloupe is reinventing itself to turn waste into a resource. From sewing workshops to sustainable festivals, the entire archipelago is mobilising for a more sustainable future.

According to the latest data published by ORDEC, Guadeloupe’s regional waste and circular economy observatory, in 2023, the country produced 346,720 tonnes of waste. A quarter of this was recovered; the remaining 60 percent was buried in two non-hazardous waste storage facilities. While waste production in the territory has remained stable since 2019, there is an urgent need to improve waste recovery channels.

When creation becomes ecological resistance

For some Guadeloupeans, the act of creating is also becoming an act of ecological resistance. Where some see nothing but scraps, artists and craftspeople have decided to transform waste into creative material. New hybrid spaces are emerging, giving a second life to materials that were destined for the dustbin, in a conscious process that is at once aesthetic, social and sustainable.

For instance, when you arrive at l’Admérane — a creative space located in the former refectory of Ilet Pérou in Capesterre-Belle-Eau — you’re immediately immersed in a creative universe of murals, upcycled furniture, rows of sewing machines and racks of clothes with original cuts and patterns.

“At l’Admérane, individuals bring us their clothes. We wash and sort them. Some pieces go into our small thrift shop, but we focus mainly on upcycling, the creative aspect. We raise public awareness by showing them what can be done with this textile “waste,” explains Béatrice Souillet, president of Le Nouveau Mode, the association behind the creation of this space dedicated to the circular economy. “Either we teach you how to upcycle them, or we can take care of it. The aim is to take the old and make the beautiful.”

L'Admérane welcomes fashion entrepreneurs and RSO beneficiaries who come to learn sewing skills, and also offers awareness-raising workshops for schoolchildren and professionals. The workplace has even entered into a partnership with leading telecommunications operator, Orange Caraïbe. The team recovers discarded items, such as old banners, and gives them a second life and also conducts workshops for company staff in Guadeloupe, Martinique, and French Guiana.