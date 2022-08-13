Explained: Why and how BGMI was blocked in India

After blocking several Chinese apps two years back, including PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) over national security concerns, the Indian government has now blocked the PUBG-like battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) that had 100 million users in India.

Following the government order, tech giants Google and Apple blocked the BGMI gaming app from their respective online stores late last month.

Although there is no official government statement on the BGMI ban yet, here is the chronological explanation of how and why the BGMI game was taken down from Google and Apple app stores in the country.

In November 2020, it was revealed for the first time that PUBG Mobile would be relaunched in India under the new entity 'PUBG Mobile India'.

A year after the ban of PUBG, South Korean games developer Krafton launched BGMI in 2021, exclusively for gaming enthusiasts in India.

In the same month, PUBG Studios and South Korea's video game company Krafton registered PUBG India Private Ltd under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to relaunch PUBG Mobile in the country.

In June 2021, controversy erupted following the early beta release for Android users that data from users' Android devices were being sent to Tencent-owned China servers.

Following the data-sharing violation, Krafton issued an update to resolve the data-sharing issue with China-based servers.