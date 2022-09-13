Gambling is heavily restricted in India – So how has it gotten so successful there?

By- Søren L.

Gambling is a highly debated topic in many parts of the world, India included. Not many states in the country have legalized gambling: So far, only Goa, Sikkim, and Daman have made gambling legal, which means that the selection of online as well as live casinos is rather limited. With this in mind, it seems strange that the gambling industry is, nevertheless, very successful in India. How has this come to pass, and which role do casinos and bookmakers play in a country that limits its gambling access? We’ll be examining this in the article down below.

Popular online casino sites

There are many entertainment options online, but gambling has quickly become one of the Indian population's favorites. The gambling industry in India has made its mark online, as more and more people are willing to give the many casino games available there a chance.

However, due to restrictions, the online gambling options in India are somewhat limited – which doesn’t correspond with the huge amount of people wanting to play online casino games and place bets. This has allowed a few select online casinos to become very popular, such as the ones with low wagering bonuses available in India.

As the online gambling industry grows bigger and bigger, so does the desire to play online casino games. Even though gambling is limited in India, it hasn’t stopped the country’s online gambling revenue from continuing to grow. More and more Indians are finding a common interest in online casino games every day. This begs the question: Will more states in India allow online gambling in the future?

Potential for growth

Even though more Indians have found an interest in gambling, it doesn’t change the fact that there are still a lot of people who don't think gambling is a good idea. To some, online gaming and online gambling are the same things, and they don’t see any of it benefiting anyone. It’s safe to say that the country has many diverse opinions on online entertainment. However, with the majority still being against legalizing casinos, the biggest part of India remains casino free.

But why are casinos illegal in most parts of India? According to lawmakers, this is to protect the population from the potentially poor outcomes that can come from gambling, if gamers aren’t careful enough. Gambling addiction is very real, which is why India has many restrictions – which to some may seem too tough – in place to control the industry.

Due to these restrictions, the gambling industry hasn’t been able to reach as much of its full potential in India as it has in other parts of the world. However, there is no denying the fact that casino revenue in India continues to grow. This can ultimately mean that there is a chance that the role of the gambling industry can grow here as well.

While addiction is, of course, no joke, measures can be taken to help those at risk – allowing India to benefit financially from the growing gambling industry and letting gamers be free to play what they want. No matter what happens, it’ll be interesting to see how far the Indian online gambling industry will go.

Disclaimer: (This article is sponsored and includes some commercial links)