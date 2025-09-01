Online Gaming Act to come into force soon: IT Secretary

New Delhi, Sep 1: The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which was passed by the Parliament and has got the President's assent, will be notified soon, Electronics and IT Secretary S. Krishnan said on Monday.

Talking to the media at an ICEA event on semiconductors here, the Secretary informed that all the necessary steps are being taken to bring the law into force quickly.

In the monsoon session, Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw introduced the Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which was passed by both houses.

In addition to outright banning the offering, operation, facilitation, promotion, advertising, and participation in online money games, the law seeks to regulate and promote social, educational, and esports games.

An online game that is played as a component of multi-sport events and involves organised competitive competitions between individuals or teams is referred to as "e-sport" under the Bill. The National Sports Governance Act of 2025 recognises these competitions, which are played in multiplayer formats with predetermined rules.