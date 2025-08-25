BCCI Ends Dream11 Sponsorship After Online Gaming Ban by Government

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on 25 August, 2025 confirmed that its association with fantasy sports platform Dream11 has officially ended. The Indian cricket team now doesn’t have any title sponsor for the Asia Cup in UAE. The decision comes after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, was passed by both houses of Parliament last week and received President Droupadi Murmu’s assent. All money-based online gaming services are prohibited according to the new law.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the board would not enter into agreements with such companies in the future. “BCCI and Dream11 are discontinuing their relationship after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, was passed. BCCI will ensure not to indulge with any such organisations in future,” he told ANI.

According to officials, Dream11 representatives recently met BCCI CEO Hemang Amin in Mumbai and conveyed their inability to continue sponsorship. The board is now expected to issue a new tender for sponsorship rights. However, due to a clause in the sponsorship agreement, Dream11 will not face any penalties, as the law directly impacts its core business.