AAP overrun by ‘anti-party elements’: Suspended MLA Pankaj Pushkar

New Delhi: Hours after AAP's Timarpur MLA Pankaj Pushkar was suspended from the Delhi Assembly for two days on Friday, the legislator said the Speaker's ruling suggested a dictatorial tendency and smacked of "arrogance".
Alleging that AAP has been overrun by "anti-party elements", Pushkar, who has been at odds with the party leadership over the expulsion of Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan, described his suspension as "undemocratic".
Pushkar was suspended as he kept on demanding a discussion on EWS category in schools despite the Speaker's objection. Delhi Home Minister Satyender Jain moved a proposal in this regard which was voted upon.
The suspension bars Pushkar from partaking in the Assembly's proceedings on Friday and on November 30 when it will meet next after the weekend. The session has been extended till December 4.
"The issue was to be raised under the 'calling attention' provision and would not require more than two minutes, " Pushkar said.
"I wanted to raise the issue of EWS category admissions in schools and creches on DDA land in the capital under the calling attention provision. The government could just state whether it was being complied with or not…the Speaker's step tends towards being dictatorial," he added.
"But under the same provision, three issues were raised in the House on November 24, when I had first spoken about it," he said, adding, "You may silence my voice but one day you will have to answer to the people."
Pushkar denied that he was trying to embarrass AAP by his actions.
"The matter I wanted to raise is of public interest. It would rather raise the stature of the party," he said., adding, "Only an arrogant regime can do that (suspension). But one day you will have to answer some authority and above all the people," he said.
Pushkar has openly sided with Swaraj Abhiyan, an outfit floated by Yadav and Bhushan and has been participating in its events across the country.
(With inputs from agencies)
(Image courtesy: www.indiatrendingnow.com)