US woman buys second hand freezer for $30 and finds dead body parts of the seller’s mother

A Woman in North Carolina bought $30 freezer from her neighbour's garage sale
The seller asked the woman not to open it as it was being used as a "time capsule"
Police has confirmed that human remains were found inside the freezer
Goldsboro, N.C., June 1,2016: A woman in North Carolina bought $30 freezer from her neighbor's garage sale and chill ran down her spine when she found dead body parts inside it.
The woman from Goldsboro, North Carolina was in utter shock when she looked into the freezer. She said "I was just in shock. I opened it up for a second time and my heart went into my throat. I ran out of the house and called 911."
According to The WNCN, the buyer did not open the freezer for 3 weeks and when she did, women found the dead body parts of human inside it. The woman did not open it immediately as the seller had told her that it was being used as a "time capsule".
The seller of the freezer told the women that it was a part the project she was doing with her church school class and that people from church will come and pick the freezer's contents. But they never came, so the women opened it and believes she found her neighbour's dead mother.
"She sold me her frozen mother for $30. How do you do something like that??" the woman said.
Goldsboro Police. Image source: policecararchives.org
Goldsboro Police confirmed that human remains were found.
When police asked the women about the seller she said, "(She was) Just the sweetest lady. I mean quiet, kept to herself, stayed at home. Just unbelievable how she could just stick her mom in a freezer."
The freezer seller has reportedly left the town after the sale, claiming she is headed to West Virginia to take care of her mother. Currently, police are investigating this incident as felony concealing or failing to notify the death of a person.
-prepared by Bhaskar Raghavendran, a reporter at NewsGram. Twitter: bhaskar_ragha
ALSO READ: