Fear Of Economic Volatility Raises as RBI Governor Decides To Resign

NEW DELHI—The Indian Central Bank governor's decision not to seek a second term in office has raised concerns the country could face a loss in investor confidence and economic volatility. The widely-respected economist, Raghuram Rajan, is credited with making an important contribution to India's economic turnaround after a choppy phase.In a signal of uncertainty looming ahead of his departure in September, the rupee fell to a one-month low Monday.

Rajan's departure: not a big surprise

Rajan's weekend announcement to quit came after weeks of speculation on whether the government will renew his tenure as head of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In a letter to his staff, Rajan said he had been open to staying on to see through the reforms he had begun, but that "on due reflection and after consultation with the government," he was returning to his "ultimate home in the realm of ideas."

Widely feted as one of the world's best Central Bank governors, the former International Monetary Bank economist helped stabilize India's currency when the rupee was plunging and inflation was raging. As growth momentum returned, the country regained credibility among international investors, who had turned their back on emerging economies.

India's economy is soaring

While countries like Brazil and Russia continue to face hard times, India is now the world's fastest-growing major economy.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley sought to calm investors Monday telling a television network "the country's economy is driven by strong fundamental factors." Praising Rajan's contribution, he expressed confidence his successor will be a "good person."