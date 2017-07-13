Amarnath Yatra: Adhere to these Do’s and Dont’s While on the Pilgrimage

The temperature may fall up to 5 degree Celsius, hence it is advised to carry sufficient Wollen Clothes.

The Yatra bus carrying the pilgrims is prohibited after 7 pm. One must carry the yatra permit and requisite papers all the time with themselves.

One must keep in their pocket a note containing the name/address, a mobile telephone number of any yatri progressing for darshan on the same dates for emergency purposes.

Travel in groups rather in isolation.

In the case of any mishap or sudden emergency situation, immediately contact the nearest Camp Director / Mountain Rescue Teams (MRTs) stationed at various locations.

Ensure that the pony man or the person who carries your luggage is registered with the police and carries an identity card.

Pre-paid SIM Cards from the states outside J&K do not work in the yatra area. Yatris can obtain pre-activated SIM Cards at the base camps of Baltal and Nunwan.