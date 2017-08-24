Landmark Judgement: Right to Privacy Becomes Fundamental Right of India, Rules Supreme Court

In 2013, the apex Court had supported Section 377 of the IPC, an iron fisted law that criminalizes the intimate relations "against the law of nature." Today, the court's decree on Right to Privacy also brought the protection of physical intimacies.

Explaining the concept of privacy, Justice DY Chandrachud, who was part of the nine-judge bench that pronounced the verdict, said in his judgment: "Privacy includes at its core the preservation of personal intimacies, the sanctity of family life, marriage, procreation, the home and sexual orientation… Privacy also connotes a right to be left alone."