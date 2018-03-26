Who Should Go For Robo Advisors in India?

Thoughrobo advisors make it easy to invest in the market; they might not give you complete advice. In a booming market, a risk-averse investor might be interested in investing in equities. On the other hand, the same investor might not be able to bear losses when the market falls. As a result, a robo advisor might not be able to know that whether the investor is keen to take risks as the stock markets are doing well or does he able to bear losses when the market crashes.