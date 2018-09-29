Schools in Agra Will Soon Be Getting Sanitary Napkin Vending Machine

The machines have already reached the principals of — Holi Public School in Sikandra, Sachdeva Millenium School in Shashtripuram, Agra Public School in Viajy Nagar, Artoni and Shahdra Chungi, Andrew Public School in Balkeshwar, Kamla Nagar, St Andrew Public School in Baruli and Dr MS World School among others. They would be installed as soon as the mid-term exams were over.