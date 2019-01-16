E-learning – Here’s How Anyone Can Learn New Skills Online

Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) are free online courses where students can enrol as per topic preference. They are well-structured and offer the user the choice to mould the curriculum as per convenience. It also offers an edge over online tutorials because the content is consolidated and collected at a single place for each topic and can be accessed easily. Also, to receive a certificate after the successful completion of the course, you will have to pay an additional cost. As for the queries that might arise, there isn't a dedicated channel to get them answered hence some platforms might provide assistance and for some, you will have to research and seek answers online.