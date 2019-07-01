The Stunning Places You Cannot Miss to Visit in San Francisco

On travel is always a charm and to have something out of the way in life, is what novaturient desires. To seek a location for a trip is back-breaking, as we rummage around for the vintage charisma to capture us in every mean.
In that search, we ponder over multiple sites and try to figure out the best location from the bucket list. It may take time, but we dig out the unique and awe-inspiring voyage place. What if you get an exceptional and a one-of-the-kind destination where life means being eccentric?
To initiate an expedition, for an elite trail, San Francisco is the most attractive destination, which magnetises thousands of tourists. The city enthrals the solivagant or families for a getaway and sets apart by giving everlasting reminiscence. Do you ever fancy to embark this journey?
San Francisco is a city encompassing commercial, cultural and financial centres where most startling appeals are waiting for you. Generally, the lovers of this city say it Frisco, due to epic views, open-mindedness, and home to techies, breath-taking seashores and splendid beauty. The city vows to be an unforgettable place where the more you visit, the more you have a yen.
Before setting yourself on this journey, let us make you come across the beauties of this place.
To begin to sightsee, get on the roads of San Francisco and expedite at a place where lazy sea lions, pigeons, two-story carousel, laughter, adventure, panoramic views, and shopping awaits. To become a part of all, enter the zone of Fisherman's Wharf where tourists can satiate their aspirations of new things.
Fisherman's Wharf is a haven for the gourmand, who can savour fresh seafood, and have tons of restaurants where you get a credit for every penny by satisfying your hunger. Not only this, but you can head to see street performances, souvenir shops and to have leisure time, enjoy wandering people exploring something.
Other enthrallments in wharf are Aquarium of the Bay, watching sea lions, and climbing musical stairs, which you may not have seen or done earlier. Immerse in this experience and know how the journey to the city will change your travel ideas.
Among other landmarks in San Francisco, on the top listed is Golden Gate Bridge, which gives an exquisite view of the city. At first, you would adore and need to praise the excellent work done by engineers to create such beauty in steel-wired and copper-hued. Most of the times, the bridge remains jam-packed by visitors, who flock here to see the city's star.
The bridge is structured in orange and blue water back, which makes a fantastic option to click pictures. If you desire to have better photography, some vantage points such as Nob Hill and Golden Gate National Recreation Area impart a chance to capture memories.
Let the beauty puzzle you!
Ghirardelli Square is the must-see place in San Francisco initiated in 1964 and designed to give a paranormal view to travel around galleries, industrial buildings, lush shopping centres and mouth-watering restaurants. The travellers will be amazed to know that while visiting Fisherman's Wharf, they can visit Ghirardelli Square too.
Being with kids on this voyage or if you are a chocolate aficionado, Ghirardelli Square embraces chocolate factory to have delectable treats. Dive in caramel flavours, rich cocoa, and some diverse combinations with chocolates. You can taste either through shops, cafes or any of the nearby restaurants. The deep aroma of chocolates and coffees can simply astound you.
Bonbon to dazzle the wanderers!
Chinatown seizes the attention of tourists in the United States, which is a real realm. You can spot workshops, stores, antiques, theatres, temples and traditional pharmacies over here. This is sure that you cannot ignore to travel Chinatown once come to visit San Francisco.
It bestows a unique experience altogether with a comparison of China Town in other cities. To eat out and to slurp, reach teahouses, fortune cookie makers, souvenir stalls and bars. Walk around all the places and forget the hustle of your life.
Let the heart out in Chinatown!
Exploring novel thing is undoubtedly an adventure. To satiate the feel of a fun ride, head towards cable cars as it gives an exclusive way to know-how about the city. To have a tint of knowledge, cable cars introduced in 1873, and recognised as the most attractive site. It gives a spectacular feel, which is quite different from travelling in trams or trolleys.
The attention-grabbing part in cable cars is that it covers diverse routes and initiates the travel in the morning. To enjoy the view at an extreme, take your side on the faces of the bay. Get along with your family or as a gallivanter for a cable cars outing.
Trek in an uncommon style!
Certain location beholds profound meaning! Identically, Alcatraz Island is even among those exceptions where you can explore the unexpected thing. Alcatraz Island has the most famous prison, which opened in date back 1973, giving a glimpse of inmates such as Birdman and Al Capone to the travellers.
Earlier the place was home to criminals where after became a national landmark for explorers to have insights. The desired tourists can take a ferry, take a ride and listen to the exceptional audio narrating historical facts. Nestle in the bustling history and know something unusual.
By coming across so many places, you might have understood that San Francisco travel bucket list is no way small. It opens the gate for unique and beautiful locations here. To let your excursion ongoing, yet another location to have a view of is San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.
The SFMOMA reopened in 2016 engulfing 170,000 square feet of space for an exhibition where you can witness new features and pieces. It is ten floors museum where you can spend a lot of time to see the sights. On top of all, it charges you nothing to visit here, so just pay a visit while being on this journey.
Last but not least, with a brilliant start, it is required to have a beautiful end. Twin Peaks is the right way to end up this voyage. These hills are 900 feet, which are uninhabited and unique in its way. They offer the most exquisite view from the top and gives breath-taking experience.
The exciting activity of moving on the top is like taking the breath away. The cool breeze in every season simply makes you go smashed.
Certainly, this trip is going to be the most exotic and exciting to make you forget every single bit of your life. The city altogether is a combination of bars, museums, adventure, excitement, and endless joy.
San Francisco has a bit of everything offers a chance to every age to explore something of their kind. A holiday to this city immerses you in magnificent charms and quench the quest of your trip. Moreover, the countless memories captured will stay long with you, forcing to trip back here yet again.
Be royal, be a part of San Francisco!