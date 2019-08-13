What To Consider When Investing In A Comfortable Bike Seat
Do you find your bike seat uncomfortable? Pain from seating on an uncomfortable bike seat can make you dislike riding. You should use the right saddle when riding your cycle. For instance, the bike used for mountain climbing would have a different seat from the one of recreational riding. This is because each saddle is designed to fit a specific riding form.
Saddles are designed in different shapes, cushioning, and length. When choosing a bike seat, you should consider various factors. For example, the bike seat that works best for your friend might not be the one for you.
Therefore, ensure you shop for a comfortable bike seat that's ideal for your needs.
How To Choose a Biking Seat Depending On The Type of Ride You Do
Choosing the right saddle for your bicycle needs time and research. Pixabay
Commuting
If you use a bike to go to school or your job, the ideal biking seat should be weather resistant. This is because you'll be exposing the bike seat to different conditions of weather that might lead to wearing out. Pick a saddle that has padding for more comfort.
Bike Touring
Are you a lover for new sites? A bike is an efficient mode of touring because you don't spend on fuel. However, biking on the wrong saddle can strain your seating bone. When buying a seat, ensure that it's cushioned and has a long nose for comfortability.
Road Cycling
Buying a comfortable bike seat can make you start enjoying cycling on the road. You can feel the energy traveling through your body while you're peddling. The ideal road cycling seat should be padded, long, and narrow to minimize the effects of the energy created between the road and bike.
Mountain Biking
Mountain bike riders come across various terrains. These terrains are tackled differently. So, the mountain bike saddle should be shaped to fit mountain riding techniques.
The Type of Cushioning
When choosing a comfortable bike seat, you need to consider the purpose. First, if you're after performance, find a saddle with less cushioning. Secondly, if you'll be riding your bike for recreational consider cushioned seats.
Performance saddles are narrow and have less padding to create better power transfer. They're ideal for mountain biking, touring, and road cycling. Highly padded seats are suitable because they absorb bumps and other elements when cycling.
Keep quality and durability in mind while choosing a saddle for your bycycle. Pixabay
The Size Of The Saddle
Have you been experiencing chaffing on your thighs? Chaffing is a sign that you're using the wrong sized saddle. While shopping for a comfortable bike seat, check the size of it and compare it to your size. Ideally, there isn't a bad seat. The problem comes in when you choose the right saddle for the wrong purpose.
The right saddle should be big to accommodate your seat bone and narrow around the thighs position to prevent chaffing. If you're ordering online, specify whether the saddle is for women or men so that the vendor can recommend the best.
When you fix the saddle correctly, you shouldn't experience chafing or rubbing.
Conclusion
Once you buy the ideal saddle, you can comfortably enjoy your ride. Ensure that you've installed it correctly but avoid buying a saddle based on your friend's saddle. Here is a secret, when riding your bike stand briefly every ten seconds then return to your bike seat. It will improve your riding experience.