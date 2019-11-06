Extra 15 Minutes of Daily walk, or Jogging Steady One Kilometer Each Day could Boost Economic Growth

The world economy could be boosted by as much as $100 billion a year if employers successfully encouraged their staff to meet World Health Organization guidelines on exercise, according to an analysis of the economic impact of activity. Jogging.

Adding an extra 15 minutes of daily walking, or jogging a steady one kilometer each day, would improve productivity and extend life expectancy – leading to more economic growth, the study by the health insurance group Vitality and the think tank RAND Europe found.

The economic boost would come from lower mortality rates – in other words keeping more people alive, working and contributing to the economy for longer, the study's authors said, and from employees taking fewer days off sick.

Hans Pung, RAND Europe's president, said the study highlighted "a significant relationship between inactivity and productivity loss" and should give policymakers and employers "new perspectives on how to enhance the productivity of their populations."