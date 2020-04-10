Social Distancing and Lockdown are The Strongest Vaccine: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

By Kanan Parmar
Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan emphasised on Social Distancing saying, "Social Distancing and lockdown are the strongest vaccine against COVID-19 at the moment," during an International Conference on COVID-19: Fallout and Future.
Dr. Harsh Vardhan addressed the International Conference on COVID-19: Fallout and Future organized by Bennett University on April 9, 2020.
Dr. Vardhan spoke about how India has taken all the necessary steps to prevent coronavirus in India and also gives the latest updates on COVID-19 news.
The minister said that more than a lakh people were trained and educated about the COVID-19 pandemic. These included aviation crew, airport staff, healthcare professionals, etc. Over 2,500 Indians have been evacuated from various countries. There have been dedicated ICU beds and ventilators for COVID-19 patients.
The health minister highlighted that the even bigger challenge than containing COVID-19 is to stop the spread of misinformation. The minister said, "Anyone who wants authentic information about coronavirus should go through the website of Ministry of Health and Welfare to obtain information."
The Health Minister advises that N95 masks are to be used only by healthcare professionals. Pixabay
He also thanked healthcare professionals saying, "I would like to thank all the COVID-19 warriors to fight this war against coronavirus."
The health minister advises that N95 and surgical masks aren't to be worn by all citizens but only medical staff due to the shortage. The basic necessity is to cover your mouth using any cloth or cotton mask which can also be homemade.
Talking about the positive aspects, Health Minster Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, "COVID-19 is a blessing in disguise. Most of the medical equipments used to be imported but now with the help of Ministry of Textiles, we have found manufactures in India."
"We are in constant touch with the World Health Organization and the WHO has appreciated the efforts taken by the Government of India and Ministry of Health to contain coronavirus," said Dr. Vardhan.
Many other professionals were present in the conference. These include. Dr. David Nabarro, the special envoy for WHO, Mr. Arvind Virmani, an economic advisor, Mr. Subash Chandra Garg, the former finance secretary of India,Gurcharan Das, Prof. Wenjuan Zhang, Prof. Beatrice Gallelli, Eoghan Sweeney, Irene Jay Liu, a data journalist, Prof. Rasmus Nielsen, Prof. Ashish Kumar Jha and many more.
Other presenters talked about the economic, social and political impacts of the pandemic.
Dr. David Nabarro is an international civil servant and diplomat.
Dr. David Nabarro, the special envoy for the World Health Organization said that all the information given by WHO is based on researches done by scientists and doctors.
Mr. Gurcharan is an Indian author.
Gurcharan Das, an Indian author said, "Biggest failure of the government is not testing enough." He also said that the Modi government is in a 'Dharam sankat' and faced a challenge on whether to lift the lockdown or not.
Mr. Subhash Chandra Garg has served as the Economic Affairs Secretary and Finance Secretary of India.
Mr. Subhash Chandra Garg, the former finance secretary of India believes that there should be a partial lockdown in India.
Ms. Beatrice Gallelli tells us about what went wrong in Italy and also talks about the North-South equality in Italy which lead to the increase in coronavirus cases.
Eoghan Sweeney talks about the spread of misinformation during the times of an epidemic or pandemic.