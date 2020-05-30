Read PM Modi’s Letter To Indians amid COVID war

Just when we were moving quickly towards realizing our country's aspirations, the corona pandemic surrounded India too. On the one hand, there are countries with massive economies and most modern health services, and on the other, there is India with its huge population and so many challenges. Many people had expressed their apprehensions that when corona would attack India, the country itself would become a trouble for the world. Today, all countrymen have changed the way they look at India. You have proved that your collective capability and capacity are unprecedented in comparison with other more resourceful and prosperous countries.