Which Gemstones to Wear According to Your Rashi?

Gemstones which are also known as a Ratnas, are believed to possess powers that may influence one's life. They can be worn as a ring or as a neck chain. Ratnas are stones that have a intense effects on human life and destiny. Gemstones are advised to be worn according to Rashi or Zodiac signs to bring positive impact on the person's life otherwise it is said to have negative consequences on the individual who wears the wrong gemstone.
Wearing the gemstone as per Horoscope speeds up the fructification of the good results promised in a birth chart of a person. If one wants good results in a particular area of life, we may wear favourable stones as per our relevant divisional chart as per an article on VedicFeed.
The accurate gemstones for Aries are Ruby, Diamond and Onyx. These stones decrease the evil effects of Kuja Dosha on the person and are preferable to be worn on Tuesday. For an Aries person, Coral is also beneficial. The metal to be used is either copper or silver and should be cleaned with pure milk.
The appropriate gemstones for Taurus Rashi is Diamond and their sub gemstone is Opel. Diamond reduces the evil effects of Sukra. Taurus Rashi people will achieve financial and domestic happiness and satisfaction after wearing the suitable gemstones. Friday is the suitable day for wearing it. The ring has to be made of gold metal and has to be purified with milk.
The major gemstone for Gemini Rashi is Emerald and sub gems are Firoz and Onyx. The gem is greenish in colour. It reduces the negative effects of Budh. It helps for the development of business, peace of mind and guards the health. The suitable day for wearing the Gem is Wednesday at the time of sunrise. Before wearing, the stone has to be purified with milk and water and it should be made of gold metal only as per an article on VedicFeed.
Pearl is a major gemstone for people belonging to Cancer sign. It is white in colour. It is said to reduce the negative effects of Chandra Graha and produce peace of mind. It is also said control mental tension. The suitable day for wearing it is Monday especially during sunrise. The pearl has to be purified with pure milk and made of silver only.
Ruby is the prime gemstone of Leo Rashi and reduces the negative effects of Ravi Graha Dasa. It creates good health and produces financial gain from father.The ring is supposed to be made up of silver metal and should be worn on the ring finger on Sunday at the time of sunrise. Ruby has to be purified with milk and pure water.
People of Virgo Rashi have to wear genuine Green Sapphire and their sub gems are Emerald or Nix. The colour of the stone is green. It reduces the negative effects of Budha and develops financial improvement and guards' health. The Gem before making into the ring has to be purified with milk and water and the best metal is gold. The suitable day for wearing the ring is Wednesday at Sunrise time to the little finger as per an article on VedicFeed.
The prime gemstone for Libra Rashi is Diamond and as it is white in colour, it reduces the negative effects of Sukra Graha Dasha. The sub Gem is Opel. It produces good health and massive amount of wealth. The diamond has to be purified with milk and water and only gold metal is to be used. Friday is the suitable day for wearing the gem especially at the time of Sunrise.
The key gemstone for Scorpio Rashi is Coral, which is of reddish in colour. The sub gem is Loc Onyx. It reduces the negativity of Kuja Dasa. It reduces all the negativity that the person wearing the gem may produce. The Coral has to be purified with milk and water. The ring has to be made of silver metal only. The suitable day for wearing the gem is Tuesday at the sunrise time and is supposed to be worn in only the ring finger only.
People of Sagittarius Rashi should wear Yellow Sapphire and their sub gem is Topaz. It is in yellow colour. It reduces the Guru Graha Dasa and helps the wearer to increase finance and good progress in education. The gem has to be purified with milk and ring has to be made of gold metal only. The suitable day for wearing the gem is Thursday early hours to the pointing finger only as per an article on VedicFeed.
People of Capricorn Rashi should wear Blue Sapphire and sub gem of this Rashi is Blue Spinal. It reduces the Saturn negative effects and guards' health and wealth and increases longevity as per an article on VedicFeed. The suitable day for wearing the ring is Saturday at the time of sunrise and to be worn on the left hand second finger. The gem has to be purified with milk and water and the ring is supposed to be made up of silver metal only.
Turquoise and Cats eye are the right gemstone for Aquarius Rashi. Turquoise and Cat's eye are sea blue and greyish in colour respectively. It overall helps to dispel the negativity bestowed by the adverse planetary transits, get rid of negatives thoughts, evil eye and improve finical crisis and help from common diseasesas per an article on VedicFeed. The gem has to be purified with milk and water and the ring should be made of silver metal. Saturday is the suitable day for wearing the ring especially during sunrise time and should be worn on the left hand in the second finger.
People belonging to Meena Rashi should go for Yellow Sapphire and their sub gems are Topaz or Citrine. It is in yellow colour. The negative effects of Guru Graha Dasa are reduced by the gem and increases positive outcomes in business, education and spiritual affairs. Thursday is the most suitable day to wear the gemstones especially at the time of sunrise and it should be worn on point finger. Gold should be used to make the rings and has to be purified with milk and water.