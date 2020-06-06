Which Gemstones to Wear According to Your Rashi?

The key gemstone for Scorpio Rashi is Coral, which is of reddish in colour. The sub gem is Loc Onyx. It reduces the negativity of Kuja Dasa. It reduces all the negativity that the person wearing the gem may produce. The Coral has to be purified with milk and water. The ring has to be made of silver metal only. The suitable day for wearing the gem is Tuesday at the sunrise time and is supposed to be worn in only the ring finger only.