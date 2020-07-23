General

I Feel Like a 12-year-Old on a Bicycle: Dia Mirza

I Feel Like a 12-year-Old on a Bicycle: Dia Mirza
NewsGram Desk

Actress Dia Mirza says she feels like a 12-year-old when she rides a bicycle.

Dia took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback picture of herself riding a bicycle dressed in red pants and an off-white top.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

"I feel like a 12-year-old on a bicycle! You? #TBT," she wrote alongside the image.

She was last seen in "Thappad". Pinterest

Dia made her Bollywood debut in 2001 with "Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein". She was later seen in films such as "Dum", "Deewanapan", "Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge" and "Parineeta".

Also Read: Working with Khiladi Kumar was Like a Dream Come True: Amika Shail

In 2018, Dia appeared as Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's wife Manyata in "Sanju".

She was last seen in "Thappad". (IANS)

bollywood
instagram
picture
Bicycle
Dia Mirza
Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein
Thappad

Related Stories

No stories found.
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com