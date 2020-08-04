Dreams of this IPS Officer Come True With Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya

Recalling the days during 1992, Singh said, "The desire to see Sri Ram Janmabhoomi with Ram Lalla ensconced there was always on my mind. I went to Ayodhya with my compatriots at the time of the kar seva as Sri Ram Janmabhoomi and Ram Lalla's image etched in our minds were compelling us to go there. A deep faith in God was always there and the occasion inspired us to go to Ayodhya."