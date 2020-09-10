Remote Working: The New ‘Normal’ and How to Deal With it

To ask is to be human. As children we were relatively free with our queries; we asked a lot of questions but as we grew up, we became self-conscious. Asking in formal set-up became more complicated. To keep things simple, we started making a lot of assumptions, especially assumptions that were known only to us. This became a way of life and we started expanding the sphere of assumptions. The advantages of being in office and being surrounded with colleagues, who could help, is no longer there.