Know The Most Popular Ethnic Cuisines in America

Thai, Korean, Vietnamese and Japanese cuisines are also gaining U.S. fans.

Chef's Pencil, a foodie blog started by professional chefs, used Google date to determine the most popular ethnic cuisines in the country.

"Americans are becoming more adventurous in their food choices. Many of them are seeking new experiences, both when dining out and when cooking for themselves," Mihaila says. "I think the pandemic was a great example of that with people trying out more foods that they would cook at home."

Thai, Korean, Vietnamese and Japanese cuisines are also gaining U.S. fans. While immigrants often help refine America's taste buds, in some cases, there's a concerted effort to make certain ethnic foods more popular.

In 2002, for example, Thailand's government started training chefs and sending them out to share their cuisine with the world. The aim of the "Global Thai" culinary diplomacy program was to boost the number of Thai restaurants worldwide.

Millennials, now the nation's largest age group, are helping drive a desire for more diverse food experiences. Millennials, who are generally between the ages of 26 and 40, are more likely to share their experiences widely on social media.

"It's not just about the food, but also about the atmosphere, the culture, about …experiencing something fun and memorable," Mihaila says. "Millennials are so much more health conscious and savor cuisines that are less meat heavy, and they love to discover new cultures. This can happen easily through a cuisine, and once they discover something new, they share it with everyone they know."