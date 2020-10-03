I Am in Love With Acting: Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj, who continues to work with new directors, feels that the same is always thrilling considering the fact that these youngsters have grown up watching films across the world and are therefore not apprehensive to experiment. "Their exposure is amazing. It is pertinent for me as an actor to keep growing and keep evolving. For that, I need to keep associating myself with new content, and that comes from new directors and writers. They challenge me. They don't let me be at ease even on the shoot. I love it as my limitations are broken. Sometimes, I get surprised by my willingness to change myself, to adapt with changing patterns of performance, changing its very definition.It is very very crucial for any artist to keep evolving, to keep observing the work of new actors." (IANS)