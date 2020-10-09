Shiva Loka: Everything You Need to Know About The Cosmos We Live in

He engages with the Rishis to show them the correct path, and offer hope, energy, and love. There are accounts of how he has incarnated on earth to help Rishis when out of luck. When he has completed his works, he returns but leaves the energy so other souls can be impacted by his positive energy. There is additionally the tale about how he lived on Mount Kailash in the Himalayas, and how Rishis went to the spot to be in contact with his stories. They claim that about 75% of his energies existed at the spot until 1974. But, when the Pralaya started, a great amount of these energies moved to different spots. Today, the Rishis say that the measure of energy remaining maybe around 2% at Mount Kailash.