Why President Trump and PM Modi are so Fiercely Opposed by the Left and Islamists

"Í prefer Trump to Hillary", I told a German friend in the run up to the US elections in 2016. There was a little pause and then she said, "You are the only person I know who says this openly." I knew that my view was politically incorrect though I did not understand why German media was so virulently anti-Trump. It was as anti-Trump as it had been anti-Modi before the 2014 elections. At that time, German media called Modi a Hindu fundamentalist and racist, and predicted that Modi would be extremely bad for India. Modi won and turned out to be good for India, especially for the poor. Trump was portrayed as incompetent and misogynist, whom no self-respecting American could possibly vote for, yet he also won the elections in 2016.