Shahrukh Khan On DDLJ’s Silver Jubliee

Recalling playing Raj, SRK said: "Raj was unlike anything I had done. Before 'DDLJ', there was 'Darr', 'Baazigar' and 'Anjaam' — films in which I had portrayed negative characters. Also, I always felt that I wasn't cut out to play any romantic type of character. So, when I was presented with the opportunity by Adi and Yash (Chopra) Ji to essay the role, I was excited to work with him but had no idea how to go about it, and also if I would be able to do it well."