This Halloween Indulge Yourself In Spooky Binge Therapy By OTT Platforms

The film explores the issue of female infanticide through the lens of horror. Set in a Punjab village, the Netflix Original film traces the journey of a girl named Shivangi (Riva Arora), who is put to the ultimate test when she witnesses her family getting engulfed in the secrets of a mysterious well. Directed by debutant Terrie Samundra, the film also features Shabana Azmi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Satyadeep Mishra. It was released on October 30.