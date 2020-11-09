Crocs Donates 5000 Pairs of Shoes to Migrant Families

Talking about why such initiatives are crucial at these unprecedented times, Kreeanne Rabadi, Regional Director (west), CRY (Child Rights and You) says, "While all sections of society are facing the brunt of this on gong crisis, there are considerably worse issues in the slums. Living in congested homes with narrow alleys, there is no prospect of social distancing leading to a higher chance of getting infected and constantly lurking fear of the disease. With children, unable to go to school not only has their education come to a standstill as they do not have access to devices and the internet, but the threat of child labor and early marriage is also very real. With the parents losing livelihoods, the children battle with the increase in violence in their own homes."