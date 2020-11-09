A Home Away From Home: A Joyful Guide To Your Visit In Goa

What was Goa like in the year 1629? That's how far back this Airbnb Casa goes, where along with the original Portuguese architecture, little pieces of original furniture serve as subtle reminders of a time gone by. Close to the most 'happening' places around town, Casa Tina quietly contradicts the humdrum of travelers, weaving its tales of a long-forgotten period. But don't expect an age-old refuge for the weary visitor. This 5-bedroom villa can be a luxurious destination in itself. A lap pool, a lush spread of lawns, and large sit-out areas are just some of the lavish amenities the Casa offers.