Mobile Fingerprinting App Becomes A Core Tool In Deportation Crackdown

Becca O'Neill, a Charlotte, North Carolina, immigration lawyer, said ICE agents routinely use the app when pulling over vehicles linked to deportation orders, trying to fingerprint everyone inside. Agents do the same at targeted homes, she said. O'Neill tells migrants they have a constitutional right not to submit to mobile fingerprinting. Alvarez, the ICE spokesman, said it is voluntary. But activists say immigration agents' behavior often contradicts that claim.

Immigration officers cannot force their way into homes without a court-issued warrant, so they often use such deceptive tactics as identifying themselves only as "police," immigration activists say. Such behavior can be seen in the Netflix documentary miniseries "Immigration Nation," where EDDIE is seen being used.

In its platform, the campaign of President-elect Joe Biden vowed to "undo the damage" of Trump's anti-immigration policies but did not address data-collection issues. Biden's transition team did not reply to requests for comment.

ALSO READ: Google Launches AI Platforms To Help Cities With Their Tree Planting Projects

Sarah Pierce of the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute thinks tank is worried the Trump administration will rush into place the proposed expanded biometric collection rule before leaving the office on January 20.

The rule could effectively place noncitizens — including children — under a continuous surveillance regime that would be complicated for the Biden team to dismantle, she said. (VOA)